Athens man accused of trying to buy $50 toy camera for $1

An Athens man attempting to buy a $49 Stuart the Minion digital camera for $1 on Friday was charged with shoplifting and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report. The officer responded to a shoplifting-in-progress call at Wal-Mart and was told that a white man in a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants had changed the price tags on an item.

