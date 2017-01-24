Athens man accused of punching girlfriend in the mouth
Lee Bolling Brawley, 32, of Vine Street was arrested Sunday night after he allegedly punched his girlfriend in the mouth during a dispute that apparently concerned her alleged involvement with other men, Athens-Clarke County police said. The 29-year-old victim held a bloodied napkin to her injured lip when approaching a police officer outside the Fairview Street police substation at about 7:50 p.m., police said.
