Athens Kroger stores raise nearly $30,160 for Food Bank of Northeast Georgia

Kroger customers and associates contributed more than $25,160 in just six weeks to Kroger's 2016 Can Hunger campaign - and an additional $5,000 to a second initiative benefitting the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia. From Nov. 13-Dec. 24, Kroger customers supported the annual Can Hunger campaign by purchasing $1, $3 and $5 icons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.