Athens in Harmony Redux: Concert of duets to honor Dr. King and inspire unity through music

A diverse group of Athens musicians honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King in a concert of duets at the 40 Watt on Monday night. The concert is a good fit for the MLK holiday, as some of the more accomplished musicians in town are paired across musical and racial boundaries from rock, hip-hop, gospel, Latin and soul.

