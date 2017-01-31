Athens immigration attorney seeing increased calls

A string of recent executive orders from President Donald Trump on U.S. immigration policies and procedures is creating concern across a wide swath of the immigrant community in Athens, regardless of their immigration or visa status, according to an attorney who specializes in immigration issues. In the days since Trump has signed executive orders dealing with refugees' entry into the United States, border security and immigration enforcement, and state and local enforcement of federal immigration law, Athens attorney Blair Dorminey said, "I have experienced an uptick in the number of phone calls to my office."

