Athens homeless seek shelter as the temperatures drop
Lorri Drake waits for The Salvation Army shelter in Athens, Ga., to open Friday, January 06, 2017. Drake arrived in Athens today after personal things forced her here "this is my last option."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan 5
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec 27
|Will Dockery
|5
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec 15
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Dos any one know where kara mo
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC