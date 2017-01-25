Athens Downtown Development Authority names executive director finalists
Two former Athens-Clarke County commissioners and an urban planner whose most recent work was with the Congress for the New Urbanism were named finalists Wednesday for executive director of the Athens Downtown Development Authority. Former commissioners Linda Ford and David Lynn, and William Herbig, former program director at CNU, were chosen by the ADDA's board from among 50 applicants for the position.
