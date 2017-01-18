Athens-Clarke to help Creature Comfor...

Athens-Clarke to help Creature Comforts with second Athens brewery

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Franklin Frost and JD Gutermuth of studio.bna, an Athens architectural firm, take measurements in a building in the Southern Mill complex off North Chase Street on Wednesday. Athens' Creature Comforts Brewing Company is building a second brewery at Southern Mill with the assistance of a $475,000 outlay from an Athens-Clarke County government economic development fund for the purchase of some brewing equipment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan 5 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec 27 Will Dockery 5
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec '16 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec '16 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt Nov '16 openmind693 1
Dos any one know where kara mo Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,625 • Total comments across all topics: 278,041,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC