Athens-Clarke to help Creature Comforts with second Athens brewery

Franklin Frost and JD Gutermuth of studio.bna, an Athens architectural firm, take measurements in a building in the Southern Mill complex off North Chase Street on Wednesday. Athens' Creature Comforts Brewing Company is building a second brewery at Southern Mill with the assistance of a $475,000 outlay from an Athens-Clarke County government economic development fund for the purchase of some brewing equipment.

