Athens-Clarke commissioners move voting meetings to 6 p.m.

In a move that came as a surprise to the public, and as something of a surprise to Athens-Clarke County commissioners, the commission voted Tuesday to change the starting time of their monthly voting meetings from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. Setting the meeting time is usually a routine piece of business handled in the mayor and commission's first meeting of every calendar year, along with the election of a mayor pro tempore and, in election years, the swearing in of any re-elected or newly elected commissioners. There were no public hints in advance of Tuesday's meeting that commissioners would move to change the time for their voting session, held on the first Tuesday of each month at City Hall in downtown Athens.

