Athens-Clarke commissioners move voti...

Athens-Clarke commissioners move voting meetings to 6 p.m.

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

In a move that came as a surprise to the public, and as something of a surprise to Athens-Clarke County commissioners, the commission voted Tuesday to change the starting time of their monthly voting meetings from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. Setting the meeting time is usually a routine piece of business handled in the mayor and commission's first meeting of every calendar year, along with the election of a mayor pro tempore and, in election years, the swearing in of any re-elected or newly elected commissioners. There were no public hints in advance of Tuesday's meeting that commissioners would move to change the time for their voting session, held on the first Tuesday of each month at City Hall in downtown Athens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec 27 Will Dockery 5
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec 15 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec '16 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt Nov '16 openmind693 1
Dos any one know where kara mo Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Local used car dealer Nov '16 Tpogue 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,291 • Total comments across all topics: 277,608,570

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC