Athens-Clarke commission agenda-setting meetings get earlier start time

After deciding earlier this month to move the start time of their monthly voting meeting from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m., Athens-Clarke County commissioners wasted little time in making the same change for their monthly agenda-setting meetings. In something of a surprise move, commissioners voted unanimously at their first voting meeting of this year, on Jan. 3, to move their voting meeting start time to 6 p.m. That change, made on the basis of a suggestion some months ago by Clerk of Commission Jean Spratlin, appeared to be headed for study and a possible recommendation from a commission committee.

