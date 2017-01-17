Athens area libraries now offering instruments and creative supplies to check out
The Athens Regional Library System, including its branches in surrounding counties, now has several instruments and creative materials available to check out. Lorena Griffin, assistant director for regional services and outreach at the library system, said these new items are called Shareables.
