Athens activist gives tips to get involved

Mokah-Jasmine Johnson, an activist in Athens and leader of the Anti-Discrimination Movement, gave tips on becoming involved to a crowd at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Athens on Sunday. Hilary Butschek/Staff Mokah-Jasmine Johnson, whose name has become more and more popular over the last year since she became a local activist, shared some advice on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.