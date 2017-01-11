ADDA to fund studies of downtown Athens economy
The Athens Downtown Development Authority will spend nearly $25,000 on a study of the economic impact of businesses in the downtown area, and could augment that spending with a separate study on how the local population of college students affects the downtown economy. The ADDA board unanimously approved the business study, which will be done by the University of Georgia's Carl Vinson Institute of Government, at its Tuesday meeting.
Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
