2 Athens homicides in 2 weeks: Murder or self-defense?

The last two homicides to occur in Athens in 2016 both resulted from domestic violence, but it remained to be seen whether Antonio Wilkerson and Mark Hillman were murdered or killed in self-defense. Wilkerson, 39, was fatally stabbed by his 16-year-old daughter the night of Dec. 12 at their home on Norwood Lane, according to Athens-Clarke County police.

