$2,000 extorted from Athens man over ...

$2,000 extorted from Athens man over - compromising' recording

2 hrs ago

A 39-year-old Woodlake Drive resident reported Thursday that someone used the recording of a "compromising thing" he did over the internet to extort $2,000 from him, Athens-Clarke County police said. The suspect reportedly convinced him to do the things while they were on Skype together, and when demanding money, the suspect "added credence" to a threat to release the recording to the victim's Facebook friends by sending him a screenshot containing a list of those friends, according to police.

