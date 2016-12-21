Zaxbya s fans, the wait soon will be over
Zaxby's is opening its new location at 11383 U.S. 49 at 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to information supplied by their corporate headquarters in Athens, Georgia. The first 100 people in line that morning will receive a Zaxby's Deck of 52 Free Dealz.
