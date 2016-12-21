The Annual White Buffalo's Christmas Party For Children with Barbara 'Lady B' Sims By All God's Children Inc., a special needs adoption agency Come Celebrate The Annual Big Christmas Party for Children at Buffalo's Southwest Cafe in The BIG BACK Room Athens, Georgia The Annual Big White Buffalo's Christmas festival with Mr. & Mrs. Claus, Santa's Helper's Mayor Nancy Denson, Linda Williams, Rick & Sharon Roberts, Joe & Shirley Loyal Puppetry Ministry, Photographer Mark Sorrow, DJ Segar, Lady B, Mellow Myers, The Cupcake Lady, Fresh Market and others.

