What to say when your kid asks if Santa is real?

Wynter McBride and Carson Young, 2, have their photo taken with Santa Claus during the annual Breakfast With Santa at the Classic Center downtown Athens, Ga., Saturday, December 10, 2016. The 1994 film "The Santa Clause" opens with Scott Calvin's 6-year-old son, Charlie , relinquishing his belief in Santa Claus after an older kid told him Kris Kringle wasn't real - a sentiment echoed by his psychologist stepfather Neal , who said Santa is more of a feeling or "state of mind" than a person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.