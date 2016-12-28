Voxpro files plans to expand Athens o...

Voxpro files plans to expand Athens offices

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Voxpro, the Cork, Ireland-based call center firm that opened its U.S. East Coast office earlier this year at 1 Press Place in downtown Athens, has filed plans for expanding the space it occupies in the building. Just four months after the company began setting up shop on the street-level floor at 1 Press Place, amid announcements that it would employ 500 people in Athens by 2020 and invest $4 million in establishing a Center of Excellence in its downtown offices, Voxpro has filed plans to renovate an additional 16,500 square feet at 1 Press Place to accommodate those plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Tue Will Dockery 5
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec 15 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec 3 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov 30 wjabbe 2
Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt Nov '16 openmind693 1
Dos any one know where kara mo Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Local used car dealer Nov '16 Tpogue 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,206 • Total comments across all topics: 277,433,596

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC