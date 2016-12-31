St. Mary's in Athens awarded advanced certification in inpatient diabetes care
St. Mary's Health Care System announced St. Mary's Hospital in Athens again earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Certification in Inpatient Diabetes Care. St. Mary's first earned the certification in 2011 as part of a major effort to help patients with diabetes better control their condition.
