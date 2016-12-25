Spanish-speaking counselors from UGA help fill community need
Graduate students, led by professor Ed Delgado-Romero in the UGA College of Education's department of counseling and human development services, see Spanish-speaking clients at the Athens Latino Center for Education and Services as part of a new program aimed at helping the local Latino community. A team of counseling psychology graduate students led by a University of Georgia professor is improving the availability of mental health care for the Athens-area Latino population.
