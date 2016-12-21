Smart bets: Futurebirds
Futurebirds claim the Southern music capital of Athens, Ga., as their hometown. It was a century-old, repurposed Baptist church, just 20 minutes outside the city, that inspired their latest EP series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec 15
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec 3
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov 30
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov 27
|openmind693
|1
|Dos any one know where kara mo
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Local used car dealer
|Nov '16
|Tpogue
|1
|2016 Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry and med...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC