Rev Killian honored at New Year's Day Emancipation Proclamation Observance and Pioneer Awards

The 27th Annual Emancipation Proclamation Observance and Pioneer Awards Committee is Sunday at the Bethel Baptist Church, 59 North Main Street, Watkinsville at 3 p.m. This year's program honors the legacy of the late Rev. Archibald R. Killian of Athens with the first lifetime achievement award presentation in his name.

