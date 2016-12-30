Oconee County blotter

Oconee County blotter

HONDA KEYED: On Dec. 17, Deputy Quinton NeSmith was dispatched to Moreland Heights Road, Watkinsville, where a man complained that he allowed a 23-year-old woman to stay overnight at his home and the next day she keyed his Honda car down the passenger side. BURGLARY: On Dec. 21, deputies were dispatched to Murphy USA off Epps Bridge Parkway, where a man was seen who was possibly involved in a previous theft incident at the station.

