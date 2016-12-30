Mother of 3 gets help from Empty Stocking Fund
The mother of three needed to recover at home after her time in the hospital and couldn't go back to work. Piedmont Athens Regional hospital sent a request to the Athens Banner-Herald for assistance, and The Empty Stocking Fund responded with an endowment of $400 to pay for Grace's rent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec 27
|Will Dockery
|5
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec 15
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec 3
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Dos any one know where kara mo
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Local used car dealer
|Nov '16
|Tpogue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC