Last-minute donations get Toys for To...

Last-minute donations get Toys for Tots to goal for area kids

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A flurry of last-minute donations of toys and money helped the local Toys for Tots campaign ensure a merry Christmas for 4,000 youngsters in the Athens area, according to Jordan Chinouth of the Athens Jaycees. Earlier this month, with a week to go before its collection efforts ended on Dec. 15 - to give Toys for Tots volunteers time to distribute gifts to qualified families before Christmas - the campaign sponsored by the Marine Corps League and the Athens Jaycees was more than 2,000 toys short of its goal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec 15 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec 3 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov 30 wjabbe 2
Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt Nov 27 openmind693 1
Dos any one know where kara mo Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Local used car dealer Nov '16 Tpogue 1
2016 Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry and med... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,225 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,083

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC