Last-minute donations get Toys for Tots to goal for area kids
A flurry of last-minute donations of toys and money helped the local Toys for Tots campaign ensure a merry Christmas for 4,000 youngsters in the Athens area, according to Jordan Chinouth of the Athens Jaycees. Earlier this month, with a week to go before its collection efforts ended on Dec. 15 - to give Toys for Tots volunteers time to distribute gifts to qualified families before Christmas - the campaign sponsored by the Marine Corps League and the Athens Jaycees was more than 2,000 toys short of its goal.
