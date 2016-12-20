High-speed chase into Athens leads to arrest of Fairburn man

A man from the metro Atlanta area was arrested early Saturday after he led a Barrow County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in west Athens, Athens-Clarke County police said. The deputy attempted to stop a car driven by 36-year-old Jose Marquez of Fairburn on a suspicion that Marquez was driving while intoxicated, before the suspect engaged the officer on a chase on eastbound Atlanta Highway that reached speeds in excess of 105 mph as it entered the county, according to police.

