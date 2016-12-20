Drought in Georgia, Southeast likely to persist, forecasters say
Despite recent rains, drought may persist in Georgia and neighboring Southeastern states in the next three months, according to the latest outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Temperatures are likely to be above normal and precipitation below normal for most of Georgia in January, according to forecasters.
