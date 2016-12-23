Documents provide possible motive for Athens slaying

Robbery is being investigated as a possible motive for the murder of a man gunned down in front of his 2-year-old daughter four months ago in his eastside apartment, according to recently-filed court documents. Daimeyan Darrele Stevens was determined to have been "an active marijuana dealer" who was "known to have marijuana and cash readily available" when he was killed the morning of Aug. 16 at The Oaks apartments off Gaines School Road, according to search warrants filed Dec. 6 in Clarke County Superior Court.

