Documents provide possible motive for Athens slaying
Robbery is being investigated as a possible motive for the murder of a man gunned down in front of his 2-year-old daughter four months ago in his eastside apartment, according to recently-filed court documents. Daimeyan Darrele Stevens was determined to have been "an active marijuana dealer" who was "known to have marijuana and cash readily available" when he was killed the morning of Aug. 16 at The Oaks apartments off Gaines School Road, according to search warrants filed Dec. 6 in Clarke County Superior Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec 15
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec 3
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov 30
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov 27
|openmind693
|1
|Dos any one know where kara mo
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Local used car dealer
|Nov '16
|Tpogue
|1
|2016 Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry and med...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC