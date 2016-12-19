Dissenters can't take Central Presbyt...

Dissenters can't take Central Presbyterian property with them if they ...

Pictured here is the Athens Central Presbyterian Church located on Alps Road on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016 in Athens, Ga. Members of an Athens Presbyterian church who want to change denominations are free to join a more conservative Presbyterian denomination - but they shouldn't be allowed to keep church property as they leave, according to the recommendation of an "administrative commission" appointed to consider the dissidents' request.

