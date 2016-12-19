Dissenters can't take Central Presbyterian property with them if they ...
Pictured here is the Athens Central Presbyterian Church located on Alps Road on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016 in Athens, Ga. Members of an Athens Presbyterian church who want to change denominations are free to join a more conservative Presbyterian denomination - but they shouldn't be allowed to keep church property as they leave, according to the recommendation of an "administrative commission" appointed to consider the dissidents' request.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec 15
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec 3
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov 30
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov 27
|openmind693
|1
|Dos any one know where kara mo
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Local used car dealer
|Nov '16
|Tpogue
|1
|2016 Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry and med...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC