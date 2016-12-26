Director of Russian military band, who recently conducted at UGA, killed in military plane crash
One of the casualties suffered in Sunday's Russian military plane crash in the Black Sea had recent ties to the University of Georgia. Lt. Gen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec 15
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec 3
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov 30
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov 27
|openmind693
|1
|Dos any one know where kara mo
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Local used car dealer
|Nov '16
|Tpogue
|1
|2016 Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry and med...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC