Convicted Athens felon found with stolen handgun

Clyde Donnie Weaver, 27, of Crane Drive was arrested the night of Dec. 17 when he was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a stolen handgun, Athens-Clarke County police said. He was a passenger in a car that was stopped for not displaying a license plate, police said, and the gun was in a bag that was searched due an odor of burnt marijuana that was in the vehicle.

