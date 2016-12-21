Concert Recap / Photos: Jason Isbell @ Georgia Theatre, Athens Ga 11.29.16
Jason Isbell kicked off his three night, sold out engagement at the Georgia Theatre on Wednesday, November 29th, in his old stomping grounds of Athens, Georgia. Isbell arrived in Athens as a member of the Drive-By Truckers from 2001-07, and came back now having grown wildly in his brawn as a solo artist.
