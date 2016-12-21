Burglar caught looting east Athens home where UGA student was sleeping

A burglar was arrested over the weekend when caught red-handed by a University of Georgia student and police as he looted the home of the student's mother in east Athens. The incident began at about 8 a.m. Sunday, when the 22-year-old student was still asleep in an upstairs bedroom at his mother's home at the Georgia Green apartments on Fourth Street, according to Athens-Clarke County police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.