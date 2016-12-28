Brewery and pub planned for Athens' w...

Brewery and pub planned for Athens' westside

6 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A third try, and a new name, could be the charm for a brewery and pub planning to set up shop in Athens. Akademia Brewing, a rebirth of Big Springs Brewing Company, which worked unsuccessfully to set up operations in Athens and later opted against going to Oglethorpe County, has filed plans to renovate the old Musician's Warehouse building at 150 Crane Drive, just off Atlanta Highway, according to documents on file with the Athens-Clarke County Planning Department.

Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Athens, GA

