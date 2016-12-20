Athens woman serving life sentence for newborn's murder loses bid for new trial

A Clarke County Superior Court judge recently denied a motion for a new trial by an Athens woman who is serving a life prison sentence for the murder of her newborn son four years ago. In a carefully worded, eight page decision signed Dec. 15, Judge H. Patrick Haggard ruled that 25-year-old Cassandra Elyse Norwood had not proved her contention that a new trial was warranted on grounds that the jury's guilty verdict was not supported by the evidence.

