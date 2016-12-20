Athens woman placed in restraints after arrest on outstanding warrant

Samantha Faye Harris, 30, of East Broad Street was arrested Sunday night after she allegedly lied to police and it was discovered she was wanted on a warrant in another county, Athens-Clarke County police said. Police responded to an address on East Paces Drive for an unspecified problem involving Harris at about 10:15 p.m., and when making contact with the woman she reportedly identified herself to police with a fake name.

