Athens woman accused of trying to hit boyfriend with car
Brandy Denean McLaughlin, 33, was arrested Monday at Jody's Rentals mobile home park on Nowhere Road following an altercation with her boyfriend who was attempting to end their relationship, Athens-Clarke County police said. Police were called to the trailer park by a witness who reported McLaughlin was attempting to hit the victim with a car, according to police.
