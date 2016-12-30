Athens police probe burglary incidents
Athens-Clarke police are investigating a Thursday burglary at Mark's Clothing Store and the attempted burglaries of the Marathon gas station and Ashley Bargains & More Pawn Shop on Danielsville Road. Police responded to the gas station shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, when where a security camera at Marathon showed that three men tried several times to break out a window with a concrete block about 2:45 a.m. The suspects, however, did enter the clothing store where the owner determined about $1,000 worth of clothing, belts and sunglasses were stolen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec 27
|Will Dockery
|5
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec 15
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec 3
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Dos any one know where kara mo
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Local used car dealer
|Nov '16
|Tpogue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC