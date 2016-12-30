Athens police probe burglary incidents

Athens police probe burglary incidents

Athens-Clarke police are investigating a Thursday burglary at Mark's Clothing Store and the attempted burglaries of the Marathon gas station and Ashley Bargains & More Pawn Shop on Danielsville Road. Police responded to the gas station shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, when where a security camera at Marathon showed that three men tried several times to break out a window with a concrete block about 2:45 a.m. The suspects, however, did enter the clothing store where the owner determined about $1,000 worth of clothing, belts and sunglasses were stolen.

