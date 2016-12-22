Athens man steals cellphone from Verizon store, discards it

Daniel Leroy Smith, 50, of North Finley Street was arrested Monday after he stole a cellphone valued at $660 from a Verizon store on West Broad Street, Athens-Clarke County police said. Police said that as they were arriving to the store in response to a 911 call about the theft, they saw Smith walking near a neighboring business where he tossed the phone into a trash can upon realizing police spotted him.

