Athens man stabbed to death during ap...

Athens man stabbed to death during apparent domestic dispute

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Athens-Clarke police investigators are continuing to examine the evidence surrounding a domestic argument that led to the stabbing death of a man Monday evening, authorities said Tuesday. No charges have been filed in the death of Mark Hillman, 58, who lived on Windy Hill Place, a neighborhood located off Epps Bridge Parkway, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Tue Will Dockery 5
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec 15 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec 3 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov 30 wjabbe 2
Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt Nov 27 openmind693 1
Dos any one know where kara mo Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Local used car dealer Nov '16 Tpogue 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,003 • Total comments across all topics: 277,399,398

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC