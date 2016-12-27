Athens man stabbed to death during apparent domestic dispute
Athens-Clarke police investigators are continuing to examine the evidence surrounding a domestic argument that led to the stabbing death of a man Monday evening, authorities said Tuesday. No charges have been filed in the death of Mark Hillman, 58, who lived on Windy Hill Place, a neighborhood located off Epps Bridge Parkway, according to police.
