Athens man in critical condition after being shot at North Grove Apartments
An Athens man was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday after being shot the night before at a northside apartment complex, Athens-Clarke County police said. Clinton Tyrell Patterson was with his girlfriend in a breezeway outside of his home at North Grove Apartments on Old Hull Road at about 11 p.m. Wednesday when he reportedly was confronted by two males, police said.
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec 15
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec 3
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov 30
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov 27
|openmind693
|1
|Dos any one know where kara mo
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Local used car dealer
|Nov '16
|Tpogue
|1
|2016 Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry and med...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
