Athens man found asleep at wheel of Jaguar in middle of street
Alvin Dewon Sanford Sr., 53, of Woodridge Circle was arrested for drunken driving early the morning of Dec. 18 after he was found asleep at the wheel of his Jaguar in the middle of North Lumpkin Street, Athens-Clarke County police said.
