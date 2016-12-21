Athens man faces felony shoplifting charge
Marvin Terrell Taylor, 43, of Lexington Heights was arrested Sunday morning after he allegedly tried to steal hygiene and grooming items valued at $61.75 from Dollar General on Lexington Road, Athens-Clarke County police said. Though the total value of the items fell far short of the $500 ceiling for a misdemeanor charge, police said Taylor was charged with felony theft by shoplifting because he had three or more shoplifting convictions on his record.
