Accused prostitute, pimp found with loaded pistol at Athens motel

A prostitute and her pimp were arrested at a westside hotel Monday afternoon after a man reported his 14-year-old son was offered sex for money, Athens-Clarke County police said. Brooklyn Mikeal Moman, 18, of Marietta and Demetrius Dion Bynum, 26, of Atlanta were both arrested for being convicted felons in possession of a firearm after a loaded pistol was found under a mattress in their room at Best Western on North Milledge Avenue, according to police.

