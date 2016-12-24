Accused prostitute, pimp found with l...

Accused prostitute, pimp found with loaded pistol at Athens motel

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A prostitute and her pimp were arrested at a westside hotel Monday afternoon after a man reported his 14-year-old son was offered sex for money, Athens-Clarke County police said. Brooklyn Mikeal Moman, 18, of Marietta and Demetrius Dion Bynum, 26, of Atlanta were both arrested for being convicted felons in possession of a firearm after a loaded pistol was found under a mattress in their room at Best Western on North Milledge Avenue, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec 15 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec 3 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov 30 wjabbe 2
Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt Nov 27 openmind693 1
Dos any one know where kara mo Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Local used car dealer Nov '16 Tpogue 1
2016 Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry and med... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,487 • Total comments across all topics: 277,339,979

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC