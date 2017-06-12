Woman who hoarded cats in car pleads guilty to neglect
A woman found by Oregon police with more than 40 cats in her car has pleaded guilty to animal neglect. The Daily Astorian reports 58-year-old Kathryn St. Clare of Lake Stevens, Washington, accepted a plea agreement Wednesday in which she was sentenced to probation.
