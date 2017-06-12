Trump administration cancels new prot...

Trump administration cancels new protection for endangered West Coast whales

Monday Jun 12

The Trump administration on Monday threw out a new rule intended to limit the numbers of endangered whales and sea turtles getting caught in fishing nets off the West Coast, saying existing protections were already working. Economically, the new rule would have had "a much more substantial impact on the fleet than we originally realized," said Michael Milstein, a spokesman with the federal fisheries service, which killed the rule.

