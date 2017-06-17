The DR goes on a cruise

22 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Record

Siblings Neva, Bryce and Leana, along with their spouses, recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversaries with a riverboat cruise on the Columbia River. Pictured with their Daily Record are Neva and Clay Whybark , Hank and Leana Drown and Nancy and Bryce Richardson.

