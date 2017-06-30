Shipwrecked Sailboat Removed From Ore...

Shipwrecked Sailboat Removed From Oregon Beach

The El Corazon washed ashore June 8 after the vessel lost propulsion 15 miles off the coast of Cannon Beach. It took a little more than two weeks for the owner to arrange for the removal.

