Open auditions for ASOC play begin in July

The Astor Street Opry Company has announcd open auditions for "The Birds" by Daphne du Maurier and directed by Sheila Shaffer. Auditions are set for July 24 and 25 at the ASOC Playhouse, 129 Bond St., Astoria, at 6 p.m., both nights.

